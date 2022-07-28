Support Local Journalism

Working to improve the environment by switching to hybrid vehicles

OGDEN, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawx, a national pest control company, has committed to being an industry leader in using hybrid vehicles to power its fleet. The company is previously known for its partnership with One Tree Planted in which it planted a tree for every new customer it signed in the second quarter of 2022.

