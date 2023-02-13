Support Local Journalism

Providing Clients Innovative & Sustainable Construction Solutions with New Echo Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HB Build, a Division of Henriksen Butler, has partnered with Falkbuilt—an interior digital component construction company—to deliver prefab interior construction solutions to their clients and general contractors in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho using state-of-the-art Echo technology. This exciting partnership provides HB clients with agile and flexible construction solutions, paired with over a decade of HB Build's interior construction expertise.


