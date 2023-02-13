Providing Clients Innovative & Sustainable Construction Solutions with New Echo Technology
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HB Build, a Division of Henriksen Butler, has partnered with Falkbuilt—an interior digital component construction company—to deliver prefab interior construction solutions to their clients and general contractors in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho using state-of-the-art Echo technology. This exciting partnership provides HB clients with agile and flexible construction solutions, paired with over a decade of HB Build's interior construction expertise.
"We are honored to partner with Falkbuilt, allowing us to provide proven solutions that offer quicker timelines for beautifully-built spaces," said Ali Kooyers, project manager for HB Build. "Combining our award-winning HB Build team with the most cost-effective, high-performing technology available, our clients will have access to a nearly-limitless selection of design options with reduced lead times, at the highest quality available. Plus, we'll be able to deliver complete end-to-end service in half the time of typical design builds. A partnership that's truly built to last."
HB Build clients will now enjoy these Falkbuilt benefits:
Faster lead times: 3-4 weeks to job site after field verification
Less waste (and time) on site: components precut and manufactured offsite for easy installation
Reduced freight: components flat packed for shipping, requiring only ¼ of space needed when compared to modular products
Long-term value: 10-year manufacturer's warranty
Nearly-limitless design options: unique, customizable design choices available
"In addition to Falkbuilt's vast portfolio of solutions, we're thrilled our clients will have access to Echo technology. This innovative cloud technology fuses design, manufacturing and delivery so we can track changes in real time and provide clients 3D models, pricing, and manufacturing details within minutes – unlike anything I've seen in the industry. I anticipate our design and install efficiency (easily) improving two-fold," says Ian Anderson, HB Build President.
Benefits of Echo Technology include:
VR: review design changes and their impact to manufacturing and cost in real time, ensuring it's right before it's made
Made-to-order prefab: designs accepted from any industry-standard software
Precise/fast 3D modeling: delivers models in minutes instead of days
Up-to-the-minute tracking: QR codes on every component for accurate tracking
We look forward to providing the most innovative solutions available for your design and interior construction needs in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho.
About HB Build
HB Build is a team of specialists with over a decade of experience building smart workspaces with revolutionary visualization and planning tools. We guide clients through the process of building smarter, from design through completion, so that their workspaces and facilities work even harder. Using agile modeling and visualization technologies and prefab construction, we make design, accurate pricing, and complete customization possible. Together, we model, reconfigure, and update on-the-fly until it meets your exact specifications and budget. Then, we take care of the rest from fabrication through installation.
About Falkbuilt
Falkbuilt's Digital Component Construction is a simple offsite approach. We manufacture digital components in a compact factory and ship to site for a fast and clean install, with far fewer materials, zero dust and virtually no waste onsite. Trades follow the same process as conventional construction but work anywhere in the schedule, in a quarter the time, with far more efficient use of labor. Falkbuilt is powered by Echo—a technology that creates an engineering accurate model in the cloud, streamlining the process from design to manufacturing to installation. During design, stakeholders use mobile devices or desktops to meet inside the Revit model, in the cloud, to discuss and make real time changes. Echo empowers industry-standard software and ensures the right information goes where it's needed, when it's needed, reducing human error and saving time and money.
