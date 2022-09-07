(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)

Announces Appointments of Kevin Freeman as Chief Growth Officer, Tarah Neujahr Bryan as Chief Marketing Officer, and Dave Ross as Chief Technology Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced three new leadership assignments in support of its strategic focus areas moving forward. These strategic focus areas center around strengthening and deepening existing client relationships to enable greater success in realizing massive, measurable, data-informed improvement while continuing to add new client relationships.

