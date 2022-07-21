(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)

Twistle by Health Catalyst™ patient engagement technology to meet the unique needs of MemorialCare's pediatric cardiology patients and caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership with MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach ("MemorialCare"), a leading, innovative nonprofit health system in Orange and Los Angeles Counties. MemorialCare stands for innovation in patient care and its children's hospital is the only hospital in the region to offer Twistle by Health Catalyst's ("Twistle") communication capability to its pediatric cardiology patients.

