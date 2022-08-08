(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)

 By Health Catalyst

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," NASDAQ: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the addition of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melissa Welch and Chief Population Health Officer and Senior Vice President Dr. Edward Sheen to the executive leadership team. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you