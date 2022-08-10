HealthTree Foundation: Supporting patients with rare and terminal diseases (PRNewsfoto/HealthTree Foundation)

HealthTree Foundation: Supporting patients with rare and terminal diseases (PRNewsfoto/HealthTree Foundation)

 By HealthTree Foundation

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Patients Can Capture and Share Important Parts of Their Disease Journey

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced the launch of its new journaling feature for multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia patients. The free journaling tool inside of the HealthTree software platform allows patients to capture their stories in video, audio or text format and share journal entries by email or on social media. The journaling addition marks another milestone by the HealthTree Foundation to provide a comprehensive set of tools to blood cancer patients who are navigating a life-threatening diagnosis.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you