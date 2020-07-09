SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree®, the first online portal for multiple myeloma cancer patients to find their best treatment options and help accelerate a cure, today announced the launch of HealthTree University (HTU), the first comprehensive resource that empowers multiple myeloma patients to become experts in their disease and relieves the burden on patients and care providers during a cancer diagnosis. Myeloma experts appreciate HealthTree University's goal to educate patients at home so clinic time can be better utilized on personalizing care. Over 120 experts have enthusiastically committed to contribute to the University.
HealthTree University offers a comprehensive curriculum that currently consists of 200 filmed, online lessons taught by 71 leading myeloma experts from around the country. Lessons are categorized into courses that are structured and leveled; starting at Myeloma Basics I, II and III. Patients can track their progress and advance to more complex courses on topics such as Myeloma Genetics or Relapsed Myeloma. Available to patients for free, HealthTree University enables patient access to top myeloma experts regardless of economic circumstances or geography. Patients and anyone else interested in HealthTree University can join an HTU tutorial webinar today at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at this registration link, or watch the event after the fact using the same link.
"When patients are first diagnosed with cancer, they each have to reinvent the wheel to get up-to-speed on their disease," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of The CrowdCare Foundation and HealthTree.org. "The addition of HealthTree University makes it possible for patients to learn quickly about myeloma from top myeloma experts at home so they can use clinic time to discuss their treatment plan. In the future, we hope HealthTree University can serve as a model for educating patients in other diseases."
In HealthTree University, patients can take quizzes to reinforce what they've learned, bookmark lessons they wish to return to, take notes and earn points to use towards attending free myeloma events or receiving a discount on a telemedicine consultation. New content and courses will be added to HealthTree University on an ongoing basis and will reflect the rapid developments happening in myeloma research.
"As an educator, I recognize that knowledge is extremely powerful," said HealthTree University Director Cynthia Chmielewski. "HealthTree University empowers individuals with knowledge about all aspects of myeloma, enabling them to become active participants in their care and to make informed decisions."
For more information, visit www.HealthTree.org.
About HealthTree.org / The CrowdCare Foundation
HealthTree.org is an online community tool that helps myeloma patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. HealthTree.org is a division of the CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Myeloma Crowd provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma. Jennifer Ahlstrom founded the CrowdCare Foundation, Myeloma Crowd and also hosts online radio interviews with top myeloma specialists, live patient meetings and provides data solutions like HealthTree to drive to a cure. HealthTree® by MyelomaCrowd is free to myeloma patients. For more information, visit www.HealthTree.org.