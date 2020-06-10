SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree®, the first online portal for multiple myeloma cancer patients to find their best treatment options and help accelerate a cure, today announced that in less than a month, 1,066 patients have joined an observational study on Covid-19 and multiple myeloma. All participating patients have filled out a HealthTree profile by contributing their de-identified health data and answered survey questions related to their outcomes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The aim of the study is to help patients and physicians use real data to drive future medical decisions.
"The patients who have decided to participate in this study are helping to accelerate research on Covid-19 and its impact on myeloma treatment and patient outcomes," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of HealthTree. "HealthTree was designed to empower patients to make the most educated decision at every stage of their disease journey all while moving the research community closer to a cure. The Covid-19 pandemic has created enormous challenges to the cancer community, forcing doctors and patients to delay or make changes to treatments. With this study we will capture those challenges and outcomes."
The study was first announced on April 16, 2020. The anonymous answers will be aggregated and analyzed by myeloma researchers to identify recommendations for patients navigating myeloma during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initial study results will be available in July, and more extensive results will be published in December.
About HealthTree.org / The CrowdCare Foundation
HealthTree.org is an online community tool that helps myeloma patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. HealthTree.org is a division of the CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Myeloma Crowd provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma. Jennifer Ahlstrom founded the CrowdCare Foundation, Myeloma Crowd and also hosts online radio interviews with top myeloma specialists, live patient meetings and provides data solutions like HealthTree to drive to a cure. HealthTree® by MyelomaCrowd is free to myeloma patients. For more information, visit www.HealthTree.org.