Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas is continuing to make a huge impact in the drought stricken western part of the United States as Granger High School in West Valley City, Utah has a newly installed multi-purpose athletic field to compete on near Salt Lake City.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you