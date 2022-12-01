...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute. Strong winds with the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
heavy band of snow will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with
potential to last longer. The greatest uncertainty at this time
is how long snow lingers behind the front, which will have
implications for the impacts into the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The all-natural mushroom gummy supplements combine with hemp to deliver reduced stress and improved sleep and focus.
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HempLucid, a leading provider of plant-based wellness supplements, announces its newest addition: functional mushrooms combined with hemp guaranteed to improve focus, sleep, and stress.
"Our customers optimize their life and their performance naturally - functional mushrooms and hemp are powerful partners in their restorative journey," said HempLucid CEO Nathan Beckham.
The vegan, gluten-free mushroom gummy product line includes Reishi, known for its antioxidant effects, and Lion's Mane found to improve mood and sleep maladies. The mushrooms work in concert with organic hemp cannabinoids like CBN, known for their calming effects, Delta-9, a mood lifter, and CBD, well known to reduce inflammation.
"We are in a new era of functional wellness," said Beckham. "Mushrooms and hemp are the heroes of healing, and we're proud to bring them to consumers across the United States," he continued.
The bio-functional Mushroom Gummies line includes:
Sleep Mushroom Gummies: Reishi mushroom, Valerian Root, and Lemon Balm combine with calming organic hemp-extracted CBN and CBD. Melatonin-free.
Stress Mushroom Gummies: adaptogenic mushroom blend including Lion's Mane and Reishi combined with organic hemp extracted CBD and Delta-9 to reduce stress without leaving you in a fog. May help improve your body's resilience to stress.
Focus Mushroom Gummies: Lion's Mane combined with organic hemp-extracted CBG and CBD to elevate focus with nootropic ingredients.
The new Mushroom Gummies all come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
The Mushroom Gummies are an addition to HempLucid's best-selling Mushroom Stacks, capsules with immune, and immune support. The entire mushroom line is made in the USA.
HempLucid, is a leading provider of premium wellness products, including mushroom and CBD supplements. By celebrating and empowering others to heal in harmony with nature, HempLucid's mission is to create innovative products that inspire others to become aware of their healing path. HempLucid's commitment to exemplary products and extraordinary corporate responsibility is driven by the company's core. HempLucid views healing and wellness through a holistic lens and stands on it. The company's core values of quality, education, self-worth and connection, compassion, and revolution. Current product offerings include plant-based edibles, topicals, tinctures, and capsules. HempLucid is based in Provo, Utah and founded by Nathan Beckham and Chase Hudson in 2016.
