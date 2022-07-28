HempLucid has been a leading provider of premium wellness, including mushroom and CBD products since 2016.

HempLucid has been a leading provider of premium wellness, including mushroom and CBD products since 2016.

Ketamine-Assisted Therapy is offered as part of a holistic corporate wellness program.

PROVO, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HempLucid, a leading provider of plant-based wellness supplements, is the first startup to offer medically supervised Ketamine-Assisted Therapy (KAP) as an employee benefit.

