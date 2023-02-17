Hennessy, Official Spirit of the NBA

The brand will launch interactive consumer touchpoints to celebrate basketball culture beyond the court, including a digital integration with a Naismith Hall of Famer, a performance by superstar Latto, as well as NBA-themed Hennessy cocktails.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and G League, is pushing the boundaries of its potential to reach consumers in new, interactive ways and inviting fans everywhere to take part in NBA All-Star 2023. The game begins on the court, and the impact of the NBA and its players is a cultural juggernaut outside of the court. Hennessy NBA All-Star 2023 programming will spotlight basketball inspired art, fashion, music and the players who persevere on the court and pursue their passions off the court.


