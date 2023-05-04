Support Local Journalism

The two brands join forces again to launch a limited-edition, colorful collaboration designed around inclusivity on our trails and beyond

GOLETA, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance footwear and apparel brand HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), and mission-driven adventure brand Cotopaxi®, have teamed up for a second time to launch a limited-edition colorful collaboration to encourage exploration in the great outdoors. The collection celebrates the brands' shared love of thoughtfully crafted gear that empowers everyone to get outside and chase their own adventure.


