Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its Private Client and Tax groups in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its Private Client and Tax groups in Salt Lake City with the addition of Partners Brent Andrewsen and Thomas Mecham; Of Counsel Brad Lowe; and Associates D. Jeffrey Christensen, Adrienne Jack, and John Nash. The team of six join the firm's Private Client, Tax, and Benefits practices, deepening the firm's expertise serving the wealth, estate, employee benefits, and tax planning needs of individuals, families, business owners, tax exempt organizations, and corporate fiduciaries.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you