Immigrants introduce home countries to their children in "How I Got Here"; contestants search for their birth families in "Relative Race"

PROVO, Utah , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, will showcase two family history-based reality shows this fall with brand-new immigrant legacy series "How I Got Here" on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m ET/4 p.m. MT/3 p.m. PT and the landmark 10th season of fan-favorite competition "Relative Race" on Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT. All aired episodes of both series will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

