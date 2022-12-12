...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)
CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that Dale Barton Agency (Dale Barton) will be joining the firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dale Barton is one of the region's largest commercial insurance and surety bond brokerages. Dale Barton advises businesses, contractors, motor carriers, subcontractors and specialty contractors. Dale Barton's industry focus on construction, transportation and commercial insurance supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.
"We are excited Dale Barton, one of the premier surety agencies in the region, is joining Hub," said Shannon Taylor, Hub President of Hub Southern California and Utah region. "Their knowledge and expertise in managing diverse and complex needs, particularly in construction, will benefit our clients."
The Dale Barton team will join Hub Southern California and Utah region.
"Hub has a strong national platform and depth of resources that will provide advantages for our clients and growth opportunities for us," said Sam Clark, President of Dale Barton. "We are excited to be part of Hub's growth in the region and look forward to continue sharing our experience with clients."
MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Dale Barton Agency for the transaction.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.
