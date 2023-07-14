Support Local Journalism

The High Station Count (HSC) Controller, designed for use on large residential and mid-range commercial properties, simplifies and integrates irrigation scheduling with cloud connectivity using live weather data feeds.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydro-Rain, an innovation-leading irrigation products manufacturer, announced the release of the HSC landscape irrigation controller. Powered by B-hyve® Pro's Weathersense® technology, the HSC Controller is intuitive and provides solutions for complex water management across multiple segments. At launch, the HSC Controller is modular and capable of managing up to 48 valves.


