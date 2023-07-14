The High Station Count (HSC) Controller, designed for use on large residential and mid-range commercial properties, simplifies and integrates irrigation scheduling with cloud connectivity using live weather data feeds.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydro-Rain, an innovation-leading irrigation products manufacturer, announced the release of the HSC landscape irrigation controller. Powered by B-hyve® Pro's Weathersense® technology, the HSC Controller is intuitive and provides solutions for complex water management across multiple segments. At launch, the HSC Controller is modular and capable of managing up to 48 valves.
With the smart-irrigation market expected to surpass $4 billion by 2030, landscape professionals seek products that emphasize water conservation and reliability. However, the existing commercial water-management systems are overly complex, leading some property managers to abandon smart features that could help save water. The HSC controller is designed to reverse that trend by simplifying the process from start to finish with the following features:
Connectivity through built-in Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth and Ethernet, with an optional cellular module (sold separately) port.
Optional cellular module (sold separately) that allows for remote operation when a local area network is not available.
Multi-user access and full functionality through the B-hyve® Pro app (IOS and Android) and desktop dashboard.
Alerts and notifications via the B-hyve® Pro application.
The B-hyve® Pro App is super simple and easy to use and navigate
"The market differentiator that the HSC brings to the table is its ease of use," said Alan Ence, managing director at Hydro-Rain. "There are millions of existing users on the B-hyve® water-management platform that would attest to that. The goal we are working on now is to take that same simplicity and move it upmarket from residential to commercial properties. It's our belief that smart watering systems should be easy enough for anyone to use from the installation contractor to the field technician to the water manager and the owner."
Hydro-Rain utilizes smart technology to connect property owners with a full suite of integrations that can help them save water, time and money. B-hyve® is the application platform which combines artificial intelligence, live weather feeds, six landscape data inputs per hydrozone and integrated system efficiency audits (including customizable precipitation rate) to create a dynamic irrigation schedule. This functionality allows property owners to choose between manual, automated, autonomous or mixed watering schedules.
"The HSC controller is an ideal fit for parks, churches, communities/developments and other mid-range commercial properties," says Ence. "We've seen billions of gallons of water saved across millions of residential homes, and we look forward to granting commercial users the ability to control their own water. This is the smarter, greener way to water."
Landscape professionals — including contractors, landscape architects, and property and water managers — can order the HSC through wholesale market channels. See distributor listings at hydrorain.com.
About Hydro-Rain
Hydro-Rain is the cutting-edge commercial and agricultural counterpart of Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, featuring BUILT FOR SPEED® offerings that are engineered specifically for professional contractors and growers. Together, Orbit® and Hydro-Rain® form a business unit within Husqvarna Group's Gardena® Division, collectively comprising the world's largest residential watering manufacturer. Because securing access to safe, fresh water for communities is a global priority, we are proud to affirm our commitment to delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of smart solutions, covering applications FROM FAUCET TO FARM™, as we continuously pursue the vision of CHANGING THE WAY THE WORLD WATERS®.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.