SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydroblu, a leader in water filtration technology, offers a range of products for a variety of outdoor and travel pursuits, as well as emergency preparedness use. From pressurized Jerry Cans to lightweight filters, all products are built to exceed EPA standards and are versatile for everyday use in home and urban settings.
Employing Blocked Activated Carbon (BAC) filter technology, HydroBlu's lineup removes heavy metals, such as iron and lead, chemicals, pesticides, and eliminates the unpleasant taste of dirty water. The two and three-stage filters allow for enhanced water taste and clarity while removing harmful bacteria, chemicals, metals, sediments, viruses, and other contaminants. All HydroBlu products block harmful bacteria larger than .1 microns including Giardia, E. coli, protozoan cysts, and Cryptosporidium. Several upgrades and attachments are available to combat deadly bacteria and/or viruses, though neither of which are common in North America.
HydroBlu's product line consists of four main systems. The Pressurized Jerry Can, with a capacity of four gallons, is built for river runners, car-camping groups, as well as any travel or emergency situation where potable water is not available. Popular accessories include a hollow filter membrane that can remove viruses utilizing a membrane size of .02 microns. The Versa Filter is a lightweight package geared for adaptability. Compatible with standard 28mm thread plastic water bottles and inline with hydration bladders, the Versa can also be used in a gravity setup, or with a straw directly into the water source. The Clear Flow combines a water bottle and replaceable filter in one vessel rigorous enough for backcountry use, which can also be used to improve the taste of culinary water and eliminate the waste of disposable plastic bottles. Finally, the minimalist Sidekick packs a three-stage filter into a straw weighing only a single ounce. This product can remove bacteria, heavy metals, and chemicals, plus features a replaceable end cap. Once the filter has reached its capacity, the replacement cap continuously extends the life of the straw.
Following the belief everyone should have access to clean water, HydroBlu, as well as sister company MUV1, offer their products direct to consumers. "The World Health Organization says that every year more than 3.4 million people die as a result of water-related diseases, making it the leading cause of disease and death around the world," says Drazana Buckley, CEO of HydroBlu. "It is our mission as a company to build affordable products that are best in class. HydroBlu's water filters can be used for recreation, in everyday life, as well as preparation in the event of an emergency where clean and safe drinking water is in need."
There are several ways to treat water, including boiling and chemical additives, but filtering is the safest and easiest. Most filters that employ activated carbon are using either block format or granular format - which each has several distinct advantages and disadvantages. Block format offers a high exposure rating to water, but a low flow rate, necessitating a significant amount of pressure to move water through the filter. Conversely, granulated carbon has a high flow rate through its loose particles. However, these break down over time and reduce exposure - and therefore treatment - of the water.
HydroBlu uses a Block Activated Carbon (BAC) technology that provides several advantages over other carbon filters on the market by combining the high exposure rate of block format and the increased flow rate of granular format. BAC is manufactured by fusing together smaller activated carbon particles to form one large solid filter block. The process to create the intricate maze inside a block of carbon where the filter action happens combines a high flow rate with effective filtration. The end-user can easily filter several gallons of safe drinking water with minimal effort.
