Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Funds raised will fuel growth and innovation of complete EV powertrain systems, and scale manufacturing of EV batteries and electric motors

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypercraft Inc., among the industry's first and leading providers of complete electric drive systems for vehicle manufacturers, announced today the successful raise of $6.5 million in seed funding at a post-money valuation of $51.5 million. The round was led by RevRoad Capital, with participation from individual investors and early customer angels. 


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.