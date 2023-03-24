Support Local Journalism

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") announces Phase One results of the Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) pilot plant ("Pilot Plant") currently operating at Salar de Maricunga, Chile. The Pilot Plant has undergone validation testing and begun Phase One operation ("Phase 1.") Phase 1 results demonstrate highly selective, high-yield direct lithium ("Li") extraction from brine and high water efficiency.   


