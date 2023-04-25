Support Local Journalism

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") announces production of 99.5+% lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LiOH.H2O") product at its Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) pilot plant ("Pilot Plant") currently operating at Salar de Maricunga, Chile. This follows the successful demonstration of highly selective, high-yield (99+%) direct lithium ("Li") extraction from Salar de Maricunga brine with high water efficiency.


