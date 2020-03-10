SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named a leader in the first-ever IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Work Management and Project and Portfolio Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. According to the IDC MarketScape, work management is a new class of software that has emerged out of traditional task and project management software to address the increasing complexity and speed of digital work.
IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Work Management and Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) report evaluated nine vendors on capabilities and strategies and provided an in-depth analysis to aid business leaders in researching and evaluating work management and PPM solutions.
According to the IDC MarketScape's assessment, key differentiators for Workfront include:
- Ease of use and adoption, with interaction, design, and collaboration tools applied to the context of work to help enable higher adoption rates;
- Work management (end-to-end management of the work life cycle, including structured and unstructured work);
- Configurability to multiple use cases and workflows; mixed methodology support (support for some agile and traditional waterfall development methodologies in parallel);
- Handling request management;
- Work prioritization;
- Ad hoc work; and
- Collaboration in a single solution.
In addition, the report concludes "Workfront's functionality and product offering are targeted primarily for enterprise work management (the company's strength), and it has focused on specific integrations with solutions for enterprises that are seeking deep, traditional, and high-end project and program, portfolio, resource, and financial management and enterprise agile support."2
"Workfront is a robust, collaborative, and dynamic work management platform," said Melinda-Carol Ballou, Research Director at IDC Research. "Workfront can be configured to support teams, regions, projects, or programs—typically resulting in quicker adoption of the platform because it can be implemented as a common system of record across the enterprise."
"Workfront's mission is to help people do their best work, and that requires more than legacy task or project management tools," said Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront. "Workfront's work management platform for the enterprise is now the choice of more than 3,000 organizations around the world, enabling companies to focus people and investment on the right work, help them get it done efficiently, and gain visibility and control to deliver measurable results."
IDC also named Workfront a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Project and Portfolio Management 2019-2020 and a major player in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IT Project and Portfolio Management 2019-2020 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agile Project and Portfolio Management 2019-2020.
About Workfront
Workfront is the work management application platform for the enterprise, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek, successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve employee and customer experiences, and reduce cost. To learn more about how Workfront can help your enterprise thrive, visit www.workfront.com.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilized a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
