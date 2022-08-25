Support Local Journalism

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFIT, a leader in connected fitness hardware, software and subscription content, announced today that Andy Donkin, former Chief Marketing Officer of Alexa Auto at Amazon, has joined iFIT as its Chief Customer Officer.

Mr. Donkin brings to iFIT nearly 20+ years of marketing, e-commerce, sports marketing and digital subscription experience, with a significant understanding of business building across the content streaming, travel, gaming, and consumer goods industries. Collectively, Andy spent over nine years with Amazon as Alexa Auto's Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Global Marketing, Prime Video and Head of Global Brand and Mass Marketing. 

