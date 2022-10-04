Support Local Journalism

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFIT, Inc. ("the Company"), a leader in connected fitness hardware, software, and subscription content powered by leading equipment brand NordicTrack and the streaming fitness media platform, iFIT, today announced that Kevin Duffy has joined as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kevin Duffy has nearly 25 years of experience, including two decades leading branded consumer technology companies. Most recently, he served as CEO and Director of Sound United, a leading consumer technology company and owner of multiple premium audio and home entertainment brands including Bowers & Wilkins and Denon. Mr. Duffy joined Sound United in 2003 and prior to serving as CEO, he held a variety of roles at the Company, including CFO while it was publicly traded on NASDAQ. During his time at Sound United, the company experienced over 8x revenue and earnings growth while executing 10 acquisitions, an Initial Public Offering, two dividend recapitalizations, and a go-private transaction. Mr. Duffy previously served as a board member at Octo Telematics North America, a usage-based telematics insurance provider, and held senior leadership roles at a Think Tank Holdings portfolio company and Clarion after beginning his career at Deloitte. Mr. Duffy holds a Bachelors in Economics from Princeton University, an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and is a member of the Young President's Organization (YPO).

