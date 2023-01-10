...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
SALT LAKE CITY , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios is thrilled to announce that it has awarded 200 locations in 24 states across the country, which is a significant growth milestone for the brand. The company is the leading luxury brand in the salon suite industry nearly doubling its operating units in the past six months and has been recognized by numerous industry accolades. IMAGE Studios was ranked 238 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, won the top Stevie award for Workplace Design, and was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2022.
IMAGE Studios was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah by Jason Olsen, and provides turnkey state-of-the-art salon studios to a range of beauty professionals, including lash artists, makeup artists, injectors, hair stylists, estheticians, and med spa professionals. The company supports its professionals with marketing and finance classes, business coaching and support, and a custom smartphone app that helps professionals run their entire businesses from the palm of their hands. As a result, franchisees are experiencing record occupancy rates in every market across the country.
To learn more about IMAGE Studios and to find out what franchise opportunities are available in your area please visit www.imagestudiosfranchise.com.
