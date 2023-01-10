(PRNewsfoto/Image Studios)

SALT LAKE CITY , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios is thrilled to announce that it has awarded 200 locations in 24 states across the country, which is a significant growth milestone for the brand. The company is the leading luxury brand in the salon suite industry nearly doubling its operating units in the past six months and has been recognized by numerous industry accolades. IMAGE Studios was ranked 238 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, won the top Stevie award for Workplace Design, and was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2022.


