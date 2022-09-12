(PRNewsfoto/Image Studios)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites made the #10 spot on Utah Business' Fast 50 list! This list consists of the 50 fastest growing companies in Utah, ranked by a third party for financial accuracy, based on revenue growth and total revenue! IMAGE Studios® was honored at the Fast 50 event and will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business.

