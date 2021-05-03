PROVO, Utah, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine Learning, a Weld North Education company and leading educational technology developer of supplemental adaptive curriculum for PreK through eighth-grade students, today announced the winners of the 2020–2021 Imagine Nation Awards. The awards are part of the esteemed Imagine Learning motivational program igniting engagement and amplifying confidence for all learners.
Today, we congratulate 317 schools and students from across the country for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning programs: Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Reading, Imagine Math 3+, Imagine Math PreK-2, Imagine Math Facts, and Imagine Español. Over 16,000 schools implementing the evidence-based programs were eligible for the Imagine Nation School of Excellence Award and/or the Imagine Nation Beacon School Award.
Imagine Learning uses multiple measures, including usage and implementation data, to designate top schools for the Imagine Nation Awards. The awards given today include:
- The Imagine Nation School of Excellence Award: Schools and students who demonstrate outstanding usage, dedication, and implementation of an Imagine Learning program throughout the year. Today, 80 schools are receiving the honor for the 2020–2021 school year.
- The Imagine Nation Beacon School Award: Schools and students nominated by Imagine Learning representatives exemplifying the spirit of the Imagine Learning partnership, consistent program usage, and best practices in program implementation. Today, 237 schools are receiving the honor for the 2020–2021 school year.
"We are proud to present these achievements to schools across the nation," said Jeremy Cowdrey, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine Learning. "These awards recognize the schools and students that have demonstrated exemplary usage of Imagine Learning programs and they are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of students and educators around the country."
Following official notification of the Imagine Nation Awards, each winning school will receive an Imagine Learning banner that displays their achievement.
IMAGINE NATION SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE AWARD
2020–2021 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Language & Literacy
- Francisco Vasquez De Coronado Elementary, Nogales Unified School District, AZ
- Mary Welty Elementary, Nogales Unified School District, AZ
- Cajon Valley Middle, Cajon Valley School District, CA
- Washington Elementary, Pomona Unified School District, CA
- Academia Antonia Alonso, Academia Antonia Alonso District, DE
- Coral Gables Senior High, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Eisenhower Elementary, Ottumwa Community School District, IA
- Cheatham Park Elementary, Robertson County Schools, TN
- Noel Elementary, Ector County ISD, TX
- Energized for Excellence Elementary, Houston ISD, TX
- IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools, TX
- IDEA Hardy Academy, IDEA Public Schools, TX
- IDEA Riverview Middle, IDEA Public Schools, TX
- IDEA Spears Academy, IDEA Public Schools, TX
- KIPP Unity Primary, KIPP Houston Public Schools, TX
- Bridge Elementary, Bridge Elementary Charter, UT
2020–2021 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Reading
- Foothills Middle, Arcadia Unified School District, CA
- Niu Valley Middle, Hawaii Dept of Education, HI
- Lancaster Elementary, Garrard County Schools, KY
- Gulfport High School, Gulfport School District, MS
- Heritage Elementary, Ogden School District, UT
- New Bridge School, Ogden School District, UT
2020–2021 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Español
- Ronald Reagan Elementary, Desert Sands Unified School District, CA
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Santa Ana Unified School District, CA
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Santa Ana Unified School District, CA
- Dr. Michael D. Fox School, Hartford Public Schools, CT
- Parkville Community School, Hartford Public Schools, CT
- Academia Antonia Alonso, Academia Antonia Alonso District, DE
- West View Elementary, Muncie Community Schools, IN
- Central Elementary, Angleton Independent School District (TX), TX
- Oppe Elementary, Galveston ISD, TX
- Ashbel Smith Elementary, Goose Creek CISD, TX
- David Crockett Elementary, Goose Creek CISD, TX
- Carroll Bell Elementary, Harlandale ISD, TX
- Collier Elementary, Harlandale ISD, TX
- Stonewall-Flanders Elementary, Harlandale ISD, TX
- William J Clinton Elementary, La Joya ISD, TX
- Scotland Park Elementary, Wichita Falls ISD, TX
- Zundy Elementary, Wichita Falls ISD, TX
- William Lloyd Meador Elementary, Willis ISD, TX
2020–2021 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Math PreK-2
- Sartorette Elementary, Cambrian School District, CA
- Mission Dolores Academy, Mission Dolores Academy, CA
- Academia Antonia Alonso, Academia Antonia Alonso District, DE
- Clay Charter Academy, Charter Schools USA, FL
- Rosa Parks Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools, KY
- Onida Elementary, Agar-Blunt-Onida School District, SD
- Fairmont Elementary, Deer Park Independent School District, TX
- Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence, Garland ISD, TX
- Garner Fine Arts Academy, Grand Prairie ISD, TX
- Moore College and Career Preparatory, Grand Prairie ISD, TX
- Energized for Excellence Elementary, Houston ISD, TX
- IDEA Bluff Springs Academy, IDEA Public Schools, TX
- Mildred Elementary, Mildred ISD, TX
- Bridge Elementary, Bridge Elementary Charter, UT
- Utah Connections Academy, Connections Academy Corporation, UT
2020–2021 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Math 3+
- Mission Dolores Academy, Mission Dolores Academy, CA
- Hollywood Academy of Arts and Science-Elementary, Charter Schools USA, FL
- Hollywood Academy of Arts and Science-Middle, Charter Schools USA, FL
- Renaissance Charter School at West Palm Beach, Charter Schools USA, FL
- Fairview Elementary, Bonneville Joint District #93, ID
- Woodland Hills Elementary, Bonneville Joint District #93, ID
- Robert Healy Elementary, Chicago Public Schools, IL
- Hereford Preparatory Academy, Hereford ISD, TX
- Bush Elementary, Midland ISD, TX
- Long Elementary, Midland ISD, TX
- Rusk Elementary, Midland ISD, TX
- Cole Elementary, Northside ISD - Region 20, TX
- Spring Branch Academic Institute Elementary, Spring Branch ISD, TX
- Mountain View Elementary, Davis District, UT
- Buffalo Elementary, Logan County Schools, WV
2020–2021 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Math Facts
- Lorena Falasco Elementary, Los Banos Unified School District, CA
- Miano Elementary, Los Banos Unified School District, CA
- Winding Creek Elementary, Cumberland Valley School District, PA
- Johnson Elementary, Carroll ISD, TX
- Fairmont Elementary, Deer Park Independent School District, TX
- Hutchins Elementary, El Campo ISD, TX
- Northside Elementary, El Campo ISD, TX
- Kay Granger Elementary, Northwest ISD, TX
- Samuel Beck Elementary, Northwest ISD, TX
- Midas Creek Elementary, Jordan School District, UT
IMAGINE NATION BEACON SCHOOL AWARDS
2020–2021 Beacon Schools
- Hunter Elementary, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, AK
- Dzantik'i Heeni Middle, Juneau Borough School District, AK
- Klawock City School, Klawock City School District, AK
- Dena'ina Elementary, Mat-Su Borough School District, AK
- Ipalook Elementary, North Slope Borough School District, AK
- Thompson Intermediate, Alabaster City, AL
- Sugar Creek Elementary, Limestone County, AL
- West Morgan Middle, Morgan County, AL
- Midtown Community School, Neptune School District, AL
- West Forest Intermediate, Opelika City, AL
- Crestmont Elementary, Tuscaloosa County, AL
- International Studies Magnet, Jonesboro, AR
- Fulbright Elementary, Little Rock School District, AR
- Baldwin Elementary, Paragould, AR
- Granada West Elementary, Alhambra Elementary School District, AZ
- Prince Elementary, Amphitheater Public Schools, AZ
- Desert Sun Elementary, Cave Creek Unified, AZ
- P.T. Coe Elementary, Isaac Elementary School District, AZ
- Pine Forest School, Pine Forest, AZ
- C.E. Rose Elementary, Tucson Unified School District, AZ
- Ford Elementary, Tucson Unified School District, AZ
- Mary Bell McCorkle, Tucson Unified School District, AZ
- Ochoa Community School, Tucson Unified School District, AZ
- Tolson Elementary, Tucson Unified School District, AZ
- L.U.C.H.A., Alum Rock Union Elementary School District, CA
- Summerdale Elementary, Berryessa Union School District, CA
- Discovery Charter, Chula Vista, CA
- Bret Harte Elementary, Corcoran Unified, CA
- Dos Palos Elementary, Dos Palos Oro Loma, CA
- Kerman-Floyd Elementary, Kerman Unified, CA
- Lakeside Farms, Lakeside Union School District, CA
- Lakeview Elementary, Lakeside Union School District, CA
- Westside Elementary, Los Banos, CA
- Henry Miller, Los Banos Unified, CA
- Las Palmas Elementary, National School District, CA
- Willow Elementary, San Ysidro School District, CA
- Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy, Hartford Public Schools, CT
- Harry A. Conte West Hills Magnet, New Haven Public Schools, CT
- John S. Martinez Sea & Sky STEM Magnet, New Haven Public Schools, CT
- Lucille Moore Elementary, Bay District Schools, FL
- Meadowbrooke Elementary, Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Westchester Elementary, Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Renaissance Charter Elementary, Charter School USA, FL
- Rhodora J. Donahue Academy of Ave Maria, Collier County Public Schools, FL
- Landmark Middle, Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Ensley Elementary, Escambia County School District, FL
- Rymfire Elementary, Flagler Schools, FL
- J.D. Floyd Elementary, Hernando School District, FL
- Cypress Creek Elementary, Hillsborough, FL
- Manatee Elementary, Lee County Public Schools, FL
- Orange River Elementary, Lee County Public Schools, FL
- American Senior High, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Redland Elementary, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Dream Lake Elementary, Orange, FL
- Pleasant Hill Elementary, Osceola, FL
- Cholee Lake Elementary, Palm Beach County Public Schools, FL
- Melaleuca Elementary, Palm Beach County Public Schools, FL
- Rolling Green Elementary, Palm Beach County Public Schools, FL
- Wiregrass Elementary, Pasco County Schools, FL
- Kathleen Middle, Polk, FL
- W.H. Rhodes Elementary, Santa Rosa County School District, FL
- Lamarque Elementary, Sarasota County Schools, FL
- Blanche H. Daughtrey Preparatory School of Arts and Sciences, School District of Manatee County, FL
- Robert H. Prine Elementary, School District of Manatee County, FL
- Fairlawn Elementary, St. Lucie County Public Schools, FL
- Mosaic Digital Academy, St. Lucie County Public Schools, FL
- Ridge Crest Elementary, Blackfoot School District, ID
- Valley View Elementary, Boundary County School District, ID
- Hope Elementary, Lake Pend Oreille School District, ID
- Iowa Elementary, Nampa School District, ID
- Roosevelt Elementary, Nampa School District, ID
- Snake River Junior High, Snake River School District, ID
- Star Elementary, West Ada School District, ID
- Burr Oak Elementary, Calumet Public School District 132, IL
- Hiram H Belding Elementary, Chicago Public Schools, IL
- Perkins Bass Elementary, Chicago Public Schools, IL
- Caroline Sibley School, Dolton School District 149, IL
- Steuben Elementary, Kankakee School District 111, IL
- Holmes Primary School, Maercker School District 60, IL
- Prairie School, Orland School District 135, IL
- Hillard Collins Elementary, Boone County Schools, KY
- Woodlawn Elementary, Boyle County Schools, KY
- Millbrooke Elementary, Christian County Public Schools, KY
- Meadowthorpe Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools, KY
- Sandersville Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools, KY
- Dixie Magnet Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools, KY
- Cedarcrest Southmoor Elementary, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, LA
- Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary, Jefferson Parish Schools, LA
- Hinks Elementary, Alpena Public Schools, MI
- Lakeland Elementary, Coldwater Community Schools, zMI
- Kinloch Elementary, Crestwood School District, MI
- Grand Blanc Academy, MI
- Horizon High School, Hamtramck Public School District, MI
- Bowen Elementary, Kentwood Public School, MI
- Monroe Intermediate School District, Monroe ISD, MI
- Marquette Elementary, Muskegon Public School, MI
- Burr Elementary, Utica Community Schools, MI
- Estabrook Elementary, Ypsilanti Community Schools, MI
- Sumner Elementary, Austin, MN
- Cornelia Elementary, Edina Public Schools, MN
- Edina Public School, Edina Public Schools, MN
- North St. Paul/Maplewood/Oakdale District, North St.
- Paul/Maplewood/Oakdale, MN
- Kaposia Education Center, South St. Paul, MN
- West Fargo Public, West Fargo Public Schools, MN
- Willow Park Elementary, West Fargo Public Schools, MN
- Prairie Elementary, Worthington, MN
- D'Iberville Elementary, Harrison County School District, MS
- St. Martin East Elementary, Jackson County School District, MS
- Quarles Elementary, Long Beach School District, MS
- Mannsdale Upper Elementary, Madison County Schools, MS
- R. Homer Andrews Elementary, Alamance-Burlington School System, NC
- Turrentine Middle, Alamance-Burlington School System, NC
- Weaverville Elementary, Buncombe County, NC
- Kings Creek School, Caldwell County Schools, NC
- Pine Level Elementary, Johnston County Public Schools, NC
- LJ Bell Elementary, Richmond County Schools, NC
- Mineral Springs Elementary, Richmond County Schools, NC
- Hargrove Elementary, Sampson County Schools, NC
- Northeast Elementary, Wayne County Public Schools, NC
- C.C. Wright Elementary, Wilkes County Schools, NC
- Broad Street School Bridgeton, NJ, Bridgeton School District, NJ
- Alfred Cramer College Preparatory Lab School, Camden City School District, NJ
- Thomas H. Dudley Family School, Camden City School District, NJ
- Elementary School 3, Clifton School District, NJ
- School Number 2, Clifton School District, NJ
- River Plaza Elementary, Middletown Township Schools, NJ
- School 19, Paterson School District, NJ
- School 24, Paterson School District, NJ
- Cuba Elementary, Cuba Independent School District, NM
- Esperanza Elementary, Farmington Municipal Schools, NM
- Sanger Elementary, Hobbs Municipal Schools, NM
- Lea Elementary, Lovington Municipal School District, NM
- Ridgeway Elementary, White Plains Public Schools, NY
- Joseph Gallagher, Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, OH
- Kenneth Clement Boys Leadership Academy, Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, OH
- Thomas Jefferson Newcomers Academy, Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, OH
- Lynn Wood Elementary, Broken Arrow Public Schools, OK
- Prairie Elementary, Guymon Public Schools, OK
- 6th Grade Academy, Muskogee Public Schools, OK
- Union Elementary, Ponca City Public Schools, OK
- McAuliffe Elementary, Union Public Schools, OK
- Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary, Pawtucket School Department, RI
- Anthony Carnevale Elementary, Providence Public Schools, RI
- Sand Hill Elementary, Dorchester School District Two, SC
- Cheraw Intermediate, Chesterfield County School District, SC
- Summerville Elementary, Dorchester School District Two, SC
- Bennettsville Primary School, Marlboro County School District, SC
- Crosswell Drive Elementary, Sumter School District, SC
- Hambrick Middle, Aldine ISD, TX
- Jones Elementary, Aldine ISD, TX
- Dr. Red Duke Elementary, Alvin ISD, TX
- Glenn York Elementary, Alvin ISD, TX
- Meridiana Elementary, Alvin ISD, TX
- Nolan Ryan Junior High, Alvin ISD, TX
- Guerrero Thompson Elementary, Austin ISD, TX
- International High School, Austin ISD, TX
- Rodriguez Elementary, Austin ISD, TX
- Webb Middle, Austin ISD, TX
- Widén Elementary, Austin ISD, TX
- Krause Elementary, Brenham ISD, TX
- Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center, Channelview ISD, TX
- Frank Macias Elementary, Clint ISD, TX
- Valley Creek Elementary, Coppell ISD, TX
- Windsor Park, Corpus Christi ISD, TX
- Woodlawn Elementary, Corpus Christi ISD, TX
- Los Encinos, Corpus Christi ISD, TX
- Birkes Elementary, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, TX
- Emery Elementary, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, TX
- Warner Elementary, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, TX
- San Jacinto Elementary, Deer Park ISD, TX
- Paloma Creek Elementary, Denton ISD, TX
- M.A.P. Muñoz Elementary, Donna ISD, TX
- East Chambers Elementary, East Chambers ISD, TX
- David Crockett Elementary, Goose Creek CISD, TX
- Victoria Walker Elementary, Goose Creek CISD, TX
- Alcott Elementary, Houston ISD, TX
- Daily Elementary, Houston ISD, TX
- Emerson Elementary, Houston ISD, TX
- Garden Oaks Montessori, Houston ISD, TX
- Neff Elementary, Houston ISD, TX
- KIPP Journey Primary, KIPP Texas, TX
- KIPP Sharp Elementary, KIPP Texas, TX
- Zwink Elementary, Klein ISD, TX
- Lloyd M. Bentsen Elementary, La Joya ISD, TX
- Alma Pierce Elementary, Laredo ISD, TX
- Bear Park Elementary, Magnolia ISD, TX
- Magnolia Parkway Elementary, Magnolia ISD, TX
- Finch Elementary, McKinney ISD, TX
- McWhorter Elementary, Mesquite ISD, TX
- Leo Marcell Elementary, Mission CISD, TX
- Allen & William Arnold Elementary, Pharr San Juan Alamo ISD, TX
- Garland Classical Academy, Responsive Education Solutions, TX
- Roque Guerra Jr. Elementary, Rio Grande City CISD, TX
- Jones Elementary, Rockwall ISD, TX
- Patti Welder Middle, Victoria ISD, TX
- Raul Gonzalez Elementary, Weslaco ISD, TX
- West Orange-Stark Elementary, West Orange Cove Consolidated ISD, TX
- YES Prep North Central Elementary, YES Prep Public Schools, TX
- YES Prep Southeast Elementary, YES Prep Public Schools, TX
- Vista Hills Elementary, Ysleta ISD, TX
- Century Elementary, Box Elder School District, UT
- Hill Field Elementary, Davis School District, UT
- Lincoln Elementary, Granite School District, UT
- Morgan Elementary, Morgan County School District, UT
- Washington Elementary, Washington County School District, UT
- Roy Elementary, Weber School District, UT
- Vista School, UT
- Stevens Elementary, Aberdeen SD, WA
- Adrmore Elementary, Bellevue School District, WA
- Carl Cozier Elementary, Bellingham School District, WA
- Esquire Hills, Central Kitsap School District, WA
- Chief Leschi Schools, Chief Leschi Schools, WA
- Steins Pillar Elementary, Crook County School District, WA
- Mill Park Elementary, David Douglas School District, WA
- Valley View Elementary, Ellensburg School District, WA
- Pioneer Elementary, Evergreen Public Schools, WA
- Sunnycrest Elementary, Federal Way Public Schools, WA
- James Sales Elementary, Franklin Pierce School District, WA
- Arthur H. Smith Elementary, Grandview School District, WA
- Seahurst Elementary, Highlin Public Schools, WA
- Lincoln Elementary, Hoquiam School District, WA
- Online Learning Academy, Kennewick School District, WA
- Grove Elementary, Marysville School District, WA
- Larson Heights Elementary, Moses Lake School District, WA
- Nyssa Elementary, Nyssa School District, WA
- Ocosta Elementary, Ocosta School, WA
- Sitton Elementary, Portland Public Schools, WA
- Evergreen Elementary, Shelton SD, WA
- Seattle Hill Elementary, Snohomish School District, WA
- Birney Elementary, Tacoma Public Schools, WA
- McNary Heights Elementary, Umatilla School District, WA
- Satus Elementary, Wapato School District, WA
- West Valley School District #208, West Valley School District #208, WA
- Whitney Elementary, Yakima School District, WA
- Saint Josaphat Parish, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, WI
- Jackson Elementary, School District of Janesville, WI
- Sheridan Elementary, Sheboygan Area School District, WI
