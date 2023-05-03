Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewsfoto/Imagine Learning)

Over 300 schools nationwide are honored with the annual Imagine Nation Award, celebrating innovation, dedication, and exemplary usage of Imagine Learning digital solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the winners of the 2022–2023 Imagine Nation Awards, honoring schools and districts across the U.S. for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning solutions.


