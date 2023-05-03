...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewsfoto/Imagine Learning)
Over 300 schools nationwide are honored with the annual Imagine Nation Award, celebrating innovation, dedication, and exemplary usage of Imagine Learning digital solutions.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the winners of the 2022–2023 Imagine Nation Awards, honoring schools and districts across the U.S. for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning solutions.
We're proud of the commitment to learning shown by these schools and districts.
The Imagine Nation Awards are part of the Imagine Learning motivational program, igniting engagement and strengthening confidence for all learners. More than 21,000 schools and districts throughout the U.S. were eligible for the Imagine Nation Award.
"We're proud of the commitment to learning shown by these schools and districts," said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. "It is our privilege to partner with educators across the country, and these awards serve to highlight their dedication to achieving greater learning outcomes for their students."
Imagine Learning uses multiple measures, including usage and implementation data, to designate top schools and districts for the Imagine Nation Awards. The Imagine Nation Award is presented to schools and districts that demonstrate outstanding commitment to effective implementation of an Imagine Learning program throughout the year. Based on rigorous research, Imagine Learning has found that meeting program usage and implementation goals is directly associated with increased student success and academic growth.
Today, 301 schools and districts from across 42 states are receiving the honor of being named an Imagine Nation school for the 2022–2023 school year. Following official notification of the Imagine Nation Awards, each winning school or district will receive an Imagine Learning banner that displays their achievement. Find the full list of schools and districts being honored with an Imagine Nation Award here.
About Imagine Learning
Imagine Learning provides digital-first PreK–12 solutions for core instruction, supplemental and intervention, online courses, and virtual instruction. Our mission is to ignite learning breakthroughs with forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. We serve over 15 million students — partnering with over half of districts nationwide. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine Instructional Services' virtual teachers. Our core portfolio includes Imagine Learning Twig Science®, Illustrative Mathematics®, and EL Education®. Additionally, a robust supplemental and intervention suite provides personalized instruction for ELA, SLA, math, coding, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.