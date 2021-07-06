PROVO, Utah, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine Learning, a Weld North Education company and leading provider of supplemental adaptive learning solutions, today announced that two of its products have won 2021 CODiE Awards. Imagine Math Facts has earned the Best Gamification in Learning Award, and Imagine Language & Literacy was recognized with the Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution Award.
"We are honored that Imagine Math Facts and Imagine Language & Literacy have earned these distinctions from the prestigious, peer-led CODiE Awards program," said Jeff Pendleton, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Supplemental Products, for Weld North Education. "Our products are developed with the goal of empowering educators to ignite learning breakthroughs. These awards are a testament to our talented product teams, who strive to improve student engagement to drive positive learning outcomes."
This year, the CODiE Awards featured 44 different categories for the most exciting and transformative products in education technology. They are the premier awards program for the software and information industries, and have recognized product excellence for more than 30 years. The CODiE Awards are the only industry peer-reviewed awards program for which educators and administrators serve as judges. Imagine Learning, which serves over 3 million students, competed against hundreds of other education technology companies contending for recognition.
Imagine Math Facts lays the foundation for higher-order thinking, building confidence, and preparing learners for algebra and complex mathematical concepts. The program makes practicing for fluency in addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, fun, fast, and effective through game-like activities with built-in rewards in an immersive 3-D world—helping each student gain math automaticity.
Imagine Language & Literacy is a research-based personalized learning solution that accelerates reading and language proficiency for students in grades PreK–6. There are over 4,300 activities to engage students as they develop critical language and literacy concepts, such as reading and listening comprehension, vocabulary, academic language, grammar, phonological awareness, phonics, and fluency.
Imagine Learning programs utilize the Imagine Learning Language Advantage™, a theory of action that promotes rigorous and equitable language development that accelerates learning across all subjects, transforming students into stronger and more confident learners. Imagine Learning programs are designed to ignite engagement, maximize personal relevance, amplify confidence, and inspire breakthroughs for all students.
Winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards for education technology were presented their awards during a virtual celebration on June 23rd. Details about each winner are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.
About Imagine Learning
Imagine Learning, along with Edgenuity and LearnZillion, are brands of Weld North Education (WNE), which provides digital curriculum solutions that enable teachers, administrators, parents, and students to benefit from innovative learning technologies. Since 2010, WNE has invested broadly in the development of research-based digital-first curricula to engage and support PreK–12 students and educators. Read more about Weld North Education at http://www.weldnorthed.com and Imagine Learning at https://www.imaginelearning.com/
