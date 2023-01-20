IMAT Solutions adds 42 providers and 20 EHRs clusters into its DAV-certified cohorts
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, announced today that it has earned its recertification of its Validated Data Stream designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program in November 2022.
Through this recertification, IMAT Solutions has added 42 providers and 20 EHR clusters into its DAV-certified cohorts. NCQA also validated 14 clusters of clinical data from IMAT that are ingested, processed and ultimately output as CCD files. It is also possible for IMAT to add new data sources and clusters at anytime.
"The recertification of NCQA Data Aggregator Validation designation reinforces how our platform continues to drive the most meaningful care and business outcomes for payers," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "These expanded capabilities allow payers to get the most optimal results from their data, while also improving overall HEDIS reporting capabilities and STAR ratings."
Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, verifies adherence to NCQA process, system and data standards.
Validation also makes aggregated clinical data streams more valuable. Leveraging the consensus-based HEDIS audit process to prospectively validate clinical data flows, it promotes trust in aggregated clinical data assets and in the insights drawn from these data sources. It is a boost for value-based contracting and, in combination with new federal technology standards, makes many of its core features truly routine.
IMAT's Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution ingests the clinical data obtained from provider EMRs on a real-time basis and prepares the data for validation by NCQA. This allows the data to be used as standard supplemental data in HEDIS reporting. As a result, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.
Clinical Data Integration (CDI) is the foundation for the IMAT DaaS offering. IMAT Solutions was recently highlighted as a CDI vendor in Gartner's "Clinical Data Integration Capabilities and Sourcing Recommendations for U.S. Healthcare Payers" report.
For more information on NCQA validation, please click here.
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.
About IMAT Solutions
IMAT Solutions are experts in health data acquisition and normalization, supporting programs for HEDIS, STARS, Population Risk Management, Data Aggregator Validation (DAV), Primary Care First, 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability. The company offers turnkey, end-to-end services – from data source onboarding to data normalization validation to data quality management to reporting and beyond. IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across multiple states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.