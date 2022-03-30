New offering addresses the collection, aggregation, distribution and reporting of healthcare data for specific markets and programs
OREM, Utah, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, announced today that it has launched a new offering that addresses the collection, aggregation, distribution and reporting of healthcare data.
The new innovations and services will help payers, statewide organizations and HIEs to take advantage of IMAT's new clustering and SaaS-based solutions, as well as the company's new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) designation.
"As IMAT Solutions grows and expands, our offerings enable trusted data for enhancing quality reporting and better care outcomes," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "These solutions and services will also ultimately optimize the use of health data for driving better business outcomes for payers, HIEs and statewide organizations."
Combining services with new innovations, the turnkey solutions include the following:
- Data-as-a-Service covering NCQA Certified Clinical Data for health payers.
- Centralized healthcare data aggregation, distribution and quality measures for Statewide departments.
- Patient Care First measures for Primary Care Providers.
Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Designation
IMAT Solutions is the first, and currently only, technology company to achieve full DAV designation from National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
Data from data streams validated by NCQA can be used as standard supplemental data in HEDIS reporting, eliminating the need for primary source verification (PSV) during the HEDIS audit process. This saves time and money for aggregators, provider organizations and health plans.
Centralized Quality Reporting for States
IMAT Solutions now supports centralizing quality Reporting for Medicaid value-based care for states. For example, the State of Rhode Island is enhancing its RI Quality Reporting System (QRS), as well as its implementation approach, service and technology requirements, and current status. The state is also aligning with the RI Medicaid program to support the goal of shifting to value-based payment methodologies for the Rhode Island Medicaid Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs).
Patient Care First Measures
The IMAT platform also now supports Primary Care First (PCF), which is a voluntary alternative payment model that offers an innovative payment structure to support the delivery of high quality advanced primary care.
PCF is a new payment model that builds upon the comprehensive primary care plus (CPC+) program, and includes a population-based payment for each patient attributed to the practice to increase overall revenue to primary care providers and practices.
Supporting Services
For all of the new solutions, IMAT now offers comprehensive implementation and ongoing support services for its payers, HIEs and state-based organization customers.
These comprehensive services provided by experienced resources range from Data Source Onboarding to Source Data Validation, Data Normalization Validation, Measure Validation, Data Quality Management, MPI Management, ETL Optimization, NLP Optimization, Data Extract Validation, Primary Source Verification, as well as developing Scorecards, Dashboard and Reports.
About IMAT Solutions
IMAT Solutions are experts in health data acquisition and normalization, supporting programs for HEDIS, STARS, Population Risk Management, Data Aggregator Validation (DAV), Primary Care First, 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability. The company offers turnkey, end-to-end services – from data source onboarding to data normalization validation to data quality management to reporting and beyond. IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across multiple states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: imatsolutions.com
