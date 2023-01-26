Software delivers required functionality to meet requirements for use of certified EHR technology
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, announced today that its IMAT Solutions V8 has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB).
The stamp of approval designates the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.
"IMAT Solutions is excited to achieve this certification, which reinforces how we continue to offer solutions that enable our users to best leverage structured and unstructured EHR data for optimal care outcomes," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions.
To earn the certification, IMAT Solutions V8 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.
This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The IMAT Solutions V8 software is licensed based on yearly fee, license fees are volume-based as determined by provider volumes and includes support as well as maintenance, hosting, and upgrades. A one-time implementation fee based on the number of modules licensed is charged. There is no limit on users or outbound data.
About IMAT Solutions
IMAT Solutions are experts in health data acquisition and normalization, supporting programs for HEDIS, STARS, Population Risk Management, Data Aggregator Validation (DAV), Primary Care First, 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability. The company offers turnkey, end-to-end services – from data source onboarding to data normalization validation to data quality management to reporting and beyond. IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across multiple states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.