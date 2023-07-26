Novarad Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novarad Corporation)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad's VisAR augmented reality surgical navigation system has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the field of orthopedic and spinal surgery with the first-ever pedicle screw placement using immersive augmented reality on a live patient in the United States. Dr. Bradley Moatz, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, successfully performed the surgery at MedSTAR Union Hospital this past week. Dr. Wendell Gibby, CEO of Novarad and co-creator of VisAR, was present to assist with this remarkable event.


