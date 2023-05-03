Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner, Amanda AI

Collaboration between Impartner, Google and Amanda AI creates an automated system to maximize Paid Media campaigns while delivering a 75% reduction in cost per lead

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, today announced its partnership with Amanda AI, an Automation as a Service (AAAS) company, to power its Google Ads for the Channel solution. This collaboration is fueled by Impartner's nearly 30 years of experience in providing channel solutions, along with Google's market data and systems and Amanda AI's autonomous AI system to optimize channel campaigns and results.


