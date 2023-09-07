Support Local Journalism

Salesforce and Canalys highlighted as keynote speakers for largest vendor-led channel partnership event in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning global leader in reseller and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions announces the return of its award-winning, customer and industry event, ImpartnerCon. Embracing the core driver of indirect channel go-to-market strategies and partnership programs, ImpartnerCon '24 embraces Multiply as the conference's brand pillar. Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 will be held February 5-7, 2024, at the J.W. Marriott Marquis hotel in Miami, Florida. Leading keynote speakers include channel industry icons Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Canalys, and Tiffany Bova, Global Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, with many more industry leading partnership professionals and analysts to be announced as speakers.


