Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions.

 By Impartner

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that channel industry icon Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems will be a keynote speaker at its annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON 2022, to be held on Oct. 19-21, in Salt Lake City, UT. Additional speaker highlights include Maria Chien, VP Research Director at Forrester, Janet Schijns, CEO of JS Group and Jared Fuller, Founder of PartnerHacker among others that Impartner will continue to announce leading up to the event.

