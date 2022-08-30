Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner, TD SYNNEX

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The most award winning PRM solution now available to TD SYNNEX customers to help them accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider is announcing partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX will offer Impartner's award-winning PRM and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions to TD SYNNEX customers to help them accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you