Impartner_BIG_AWARD_product_2019.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's fastest-selling, most complete channel management platform, today announced it has received the 2019 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for New Product of the Year, Technology Software, Small Companies. The organization's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries worldwide and nominees are judged by business executives with relevant experience and knowledge.