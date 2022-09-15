Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner

New Business Planning brings more scalability, transparency, and collaboration to QBRs, allowing companies to engage all tiers of partners, including the smallest ones

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), launched Impartner Business Planning within its PRM—scaling your channel and engaging partners like never before. Impartner Business Planning accelerates revenue in your entire channel.

