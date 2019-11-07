Impartner_case_study.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation is the phrase on every corporation's lips, defined by "fundamentally changing how you operate and deliver value to customers." When network infrastructure giant CommScope set out to transform its go-to-market technology that manages their direct and indirect sales in a compressed time period - they turned to the proven, powerful integration of Impartner's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology.