 By Impartner, Forrester Consulting

Findings show that ecosystem growth is pivotal to economic resilience, signaling need for business leaders to prioritize outward growth

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today released a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned by Impartner and conducted by Forrester Consulting that examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises realize by deploying Impartner. According to the study, "With Impartner, partnerships leaders can scale, automate and fully personalize partner journeys end-to-end." For a composite organization representative of interviewed customers, Impartner delivered significant business ROI.


