SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the industry's fastest-growing, most award-winning channel management platform provider, today announced that Impartner PRM (Partner Relationship Management) for Microsoft Dynamics 365 received a Gold Stevie® Award in the Relationship Management Solution category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the second award already this year for this solution, which is specifically tailored for quick, easy integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition.
"Given we've seen a tidal wave of demand from companies using Microsoft Dynamics 365 who are looking for a proven joint solution to manage both their direct and indirect sales, we couldn't be more excited to have yet another award validate the power Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings to the market," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg.
Impartner PRM for Dynamics 365 was introduced to the market in 2019 in collaboration with Microsoft to offer an integrated technology solution to help customers accelerate both direct and indirect sales from within a single console. This solution integrates tightly with Microsoft's Customer Relationship Management solution at a native level and provides channel marketing and sales professionals with a clean, integrated master view of their channel success — bringing together the tools needed to successfully scale channel revenue, including lead distribution, deal registration, cooperative marketing, partner onboarding and business analytics. Learn more here.
"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements," said Stevie Awards Executive Chairman Michael Gallagher. "The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition."
