Former Goldman Sachs and Domo exec will oversee various human resources initiatives to accommodate the company's growth in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced the promotion of Kristin Hales, currently the Sr. Director of People Operations, to Vice President of People Operations. In her new role, Kristin will join the executive team and oversee the strategic development and execution of various initiatives in talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, performance management, and benefits and compensation.


