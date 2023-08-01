Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner

Impartner's latest release empowers B2B businesses to harness the $21.1 billion global influencer market and propel growth through ecosystems

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of ecosystem and partner management technologies, today announced a powerful Partner Referral solution with new, revolutionary Referral Links generation for personalizing referrals from disparate sources. This cutting-edge B2B influencer marketing technology will unlock infinite go-to-market selling strategies for reseller networks across all industries.


