Impartner wins Gold Stevie®, ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight and Golden Bridge Awards for its Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience and Google Ads for the Channel Products

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, is proud to announce it has won three prestigious awards over the summer—a Gold Stevie® Award in the International Business Awards®, ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award and a Globee Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Award.

