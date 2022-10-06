Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

Customers and partners of Impartner to present real-world examples of successful partner programs, such as implementing Google Ads for the Channel, improving partner experience, building partner ecosystems, scaling partner onboarding and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that channel chiefs and leaders from Google, Splunk, TD SYNNEX, T-Mobile, Vertiv and others will present partner success stories at its annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON 2022, to be held on Oct. 19-21, in Salt Lake City. Session speakers from these companies will educate attendees on topics such as Google Ads for the Channel, improving partner experience, building partner ecosystems, scaling partner onboarding and more.

