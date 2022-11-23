Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Impartner's annual company summit held in October won gold in the Strategic Communications—Special Event category; the company was ranked by G2 as the No. 1 in the Mid-Market Partner Management category in its Fall 2022 Report for the second consecutive time

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced it has been named a Gold Winner in the 2022 MarCom Awards in the Strategic Communications—Special Event category for its annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON2022, that commenced last month.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.