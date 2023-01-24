Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner

The Impartner Marketing Department is recognized for its marketing efforts and impact on the company's 2022 exclusive customer event

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced that the Impartner Marketing Department was named a Utah Business SAMY (Sales & Marketer of the Year) award winner for its marketing efforts for ImpartnerCON2022—the company's annual customer summit which was held in October 2022 in Salt Lake City.


