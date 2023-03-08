...Threat for snow squalls late this afternoon and evening...
A cold front will move eastward across Utah and southwest Wyoming
this evening. This cold front will aid in the development of
scattered, locally heavy snow showers and snow squalls from late
this afternoon through this evening. These snow showers and
squalls will be capable of causing low visibility, rapid changes
in visibility, gusty winds and difficult driving conditions. These
conditions have the potential of impacting the Wednesday evening
commute. Those with travel plans late this afternoon and evening
should continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
For more information from NOAA/s National Weather Service visit...
http://weather.gov/saltlakecity
For information on potential travel impacts visit...
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx
Impartner's Senior Director of Customer Success, Brenna Thornley, won a Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service and was named in Utah Business’ 2023 40 Under 40 list.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, announced that Brenna Thornley, Senior Director of Customer Success, has been named a Silver winner in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Woman of the Year in Customer Service category and as a Utah Business 40 Under 40 honoree.
Thornley was recognized for her success at Impartner for transforming every customer-facing organization by prioritizing customer experience and satisfaction—shifting company culture completely. She has revamped two departments, improving customer ratings astronomically in each case.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition.
The Utah Business 40 Under 40 honors Utah's most established professionals who are changing Utah's business landscape in significant ways. All honorees are under 40 years of age.
"Brenna possesses a rare skillset—she understands the indirect channel sales industry, how to deliver SaaS software, how to perform analytics around that delivery, and she can educate on best practices," said Brad Pace, chief operating officer at Impartner. "She's extremely data-driven in her analysis, and as a result, she focuses on the most important thing because it will drive the biggest change for Impartner customers."
Stevie winners were revealed during an awards banquet on Friday, March 3, in Las Vegas.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell,Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.
About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.
