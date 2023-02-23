Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner

Automate a partner rewards program, helping channel partners become more loyal and profitable

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, has launched Rewards Management in Impartner PRM, helping channel leaders drive more partner loyalty and profitability.


